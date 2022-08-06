Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in August 2022

Renault dealerships in India have announced discounts across the product range in August 2022. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. The company has also announced benefits under the Freedom Carnival.

Select variants of the Renault Kwid can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The Kiger is offered only with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on select variants of the Renault Triber include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. All the aforementioned models are available with accessories worth Rs 5,000 as a part of the brand’s Freedom Carnival offer. The latter will be held from 2 to 16 August, 2022. All the discounts and benefits mentioned here vary from state to state and are valid based on terms and conditions that can be read on Renault India’s official website.