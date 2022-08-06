CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    325 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in August 2022

    Renault dealerships in India have announced discounts across the product range in August 2022. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. The company has also announced benefits under the Freedom Carnival.

    Select variants of the Renault Kwid can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The Kiger is offered only with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. 

    Discounts on select variants of the Renault Triber include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. All the aforementioned models are available with accessories worth Rs 5,000 as a part of the brand’s Freedom Carnival offer. The latter will be held from 2 to 16 August, 2022. All the discounts and benefits mentioned here vary from state to state and are valid based on terms and conditions that can be read on Renault India’s official website. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Jeep Compass 5th anniversary edition teased; launch likely soon
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz inaugurates new integrated AMG Performance Centre in Ahmedabad

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.25 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.63 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in August 2022