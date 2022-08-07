Audi Q3 teased again ahead of India launch later this year

-Expected to replace the Q2

The next-generation Audi Q3 has been teased once again ahead of its debut in India later this year. The model went live on the Audi website but so far no other details are available. This new generation of the car had been revealed in 2019 and was scheduled to arrive in India in late 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

This updated Q3 sports a new exterior and interior design quite similar to what is being offered with its larger siblings like the Q5, Q7 and even the Q8. The India-spec model will be the second model in a range of refresh Q cars that have been arriving in India since 2021.

This Q3 is expected to be offered with one 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro AWD technology as standard across all trim levels. When launched in India it will rival the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.