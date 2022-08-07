CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi Q3 teased again ahead of India launch later this year

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    459 Views
    Audi Q3 teased again ahead of India launch later this year

    -Expected to replace the Q2

    -Will be offered with petrol power only

    The next-generation Audi Q3 has been teased once again ahead of its debut in India later this year. The model went live on the Audi website but so far no other details are available. This new generation of the car had been revealed in 2019 and was scheduled to arrive in India in late 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

    Audi New Q3 Right Front Three Quarter

    This updated Q3 sports a new exterior and interior design quite similar to what is being offered with its larger siblings like the Q5, Q7 and even the Q8. The India-spec model will be the second model in a range of refresh Q cars that have been arriving in India since 2021.

    This Q3 is expected to be offered with one 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro AWD technology as standard across all trim levels. When launched in India it will rival the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40

    Audi New Q3 Image
    Audi New Q3
    ₹ 40.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Weekly news round-up: New standard safety features in Kia Seltos, Tata Tiago NRG XT launched, Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV spotted
     Next 
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV commence Nurburgring testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi New Q3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2949 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2949 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi Q3 teased again ahead of India launch later this year