    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi CNG: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Siddharth

    284 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi CNG: Now in pictures

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the highest-selling MPV in the country, and its popularity is helped even more thanks to the CNG/dual-fuel powertrain it is offered with. With space to seat seven people in relative comfort and a frugal CNG powertrain which reduces fuel costs by around 40 per cent as compared to the petrol-only powertrain, it is easy to see why the Ertiga CNG is so popular. And now it is available in more than just one variant; let’s check out what’s new, what’s better and what could have been improved - via pictures.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Wheel

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG looks no different now, except that it has received the same facelift as the non-CNG model. This includes a new chrome-studded grille, new dual-tone alloy wheels, a thin chrome insert on the tailgate and a refreshed interior with a new touchscreen infotainment system.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rear Windshield/Windscreen

    The only visual indication on the outside to differentiate this CNG variant from its petrol-only brethren is the easily missed CNG sticker on the rear windshield.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Open Fuel Lid

    Open the fuel door and you see two filler caps - one covering the petrol inlet while the other, slimmer one, covers the CNG nozzle.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Open Boot/Trunk

    The most obvious way to know if this is the CNG version is to open the tailgate. You will be greeted by a large rectangular hump which hides the 60-litre (water equivalent) CNG tank underneath. This eats into the 290-litre boot space offered by the petrol-only Ertiga, by as much as 100 litres by our reckoning.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Dashboard Switches

    On the right of the steering wheel column is a button which helps switch between the two fuel sources. Unlike older cars, the switch is hardly noticeable and the drop in performance is negligible.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Instrument Cluster

    There is a new dial on the instrument cluster which indicates the CNG reserve in the tank, but more importantly, Maruti has added new digital pages in the colour digital driver display. These offer more information and are easier to read.

    Where the new Ertiga CNG feels even better is thanks to it being offered in a higher ZXi trim. This adds more features, which in turn makes it feel more appropriate as a family car.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Dashboard

    Some of the more important features now available with the CNG powertrain include alloy wheels, automatic climate control, keyless start/stop button, Suzuki Connect telematics system, height adjustable driver's seat, front centre armrest with storage, rear windshield defogger and wiper, front fog lights and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Infotainment System

    While it is good to see the Ertiga CNG getting more features, it is missing an essential one - a reverse parking camera with a large display on the infotainment screen. For an MPV measuring 4.4-metres in length, this is a serious safety omission. Aftermarket cameras don’t offer the same quality and field-of-view as Maruti’s factory-fitted cameras offered on the ZXi Plus variant.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rear Door

    Lastly, we have to talk about the third row of seats. With no tumble-and-fold second-row seats, ingress and egress are not easy. But once you do get in ungracefully, the seating ergonomics and space are not bad. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Third Row Seats

    Three 5-footers can be seated one behind the other in the Ertiga easily and the third-row occupants won’t feel tired or uncomfortable over longer journeys too.

    Click this link-> to read the comprehensive review or click this link-> to watch the video review of the new Ertiga CNG. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Weekly news round-up: New standard safety features in Kia Seltos, Tata Tiago NRG XT launched, Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV spotted

