    Weekly news round-up: Hyundai’s new SUV, BS6 Phase 2 norms, and MG’s new EV

    Weekly news round-up: Hyundai's new SUV, BS6 Phase 2 norms, and MG's new EV

    With the BS6 Phase 2 implementation being the biggest highlight in April 2023, several carmakers have rolled out BS6 2 updates while few have decided to discontinue select models. Furthermore, we came to know that two new EVs will be introduced this month and four cars have undergone the GNCAP crash test. Let’s get into more details. 

    Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant introduced

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Positioned between the Luxury and Luxury Plus variants, the new Luxury (O) variant is offered with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Available only with automatic gearboxes, the price of this variant starts from Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    MG Comet – 19 April

    Steering Wheel

    MG India is all set to debut its smallest and most affordable offering, the Comet EV. Slated to be unveiled on 19 April, the Comet will rival the Tata Tiago EV and is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). A recently released teaser reveals a dual 10.25-inch screen setup and a two-spoke steering wheel. 

    Kia EV6 bookings to re-open on 15 April

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia will soon import the next batch of EV6 crossover to India. And the brand will re-open the bookings on 15 April, 2023. The Kia EV6 is an alternative to the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The automaker has already retailed 432 units of the EV in the country. 

    Bookings for select variants of Toyota Innova Hycross stopped

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Toyota India has temporarily halted bookings for the ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Innova Hycross MPV. Citing supply challenges, this update is applicable from 8 April, 2023. The G, GX, and VX variants of the Hycross are still available and demand a waiting period of 24 to 26 months, depending on the variant and colour. 

    Hyundai’s new micro SUV

    Hyundai India dropped the first teaser image of its upcoming micro SUV. The new car will fill the gap between the Hyundai Venue and Grand i10 Nios and will rival the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The SUV has been spotted on foreign shores multiple times, and we expect it to debut in India in the coming months. 

    GNCAP latest crash test results

    Front View

    Global NCAP has crash-tested four Made-in-India cars under its revised stringent norms. The Maruti Alto K10 and the Wagon R scored two stars and one star, respectively. Meanwhile, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia have emerged with flying colours, each scoring an overall five-star safety rating. 

    Cars discontinued in BS6 2 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    With BS6 Phase 2 in force from 1 April, 2023, several cars have been discontinued. This includes three cars from Honda, one luxury sedan from Skoda, and Maruti’s entry-level Alto 800

    Hyundai Verna base EX variant arrives at dealerships in India

