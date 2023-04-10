Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder commands waiting period of up to 20 months

- Hybrid variants have the maximum waiting period

- The SUV is available with three powertrain options

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in the country in September 2022. Since then, the SUV has gathered good sales numbers for the Japanese carmaker. One of the main highlights of the Hyryder is its powertrain options, where the customers can choose from petrol, hybrid, and CNG mills across four variants.

Owing to its popularity and high demand, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder attracts a very long waiting duration for delivery. The Neo Drive variants have a waiting period of up to seven months. As for the Hybrid variants, this duration stretches up to 20 months from the day of booking.

Moreover, other Toyota models like Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross also carry a long waiting time. For the Innova Crysta, it is around 16 weeks, whereas to get the delivery of the recently launched Hycross, one must wait for over 26 months.