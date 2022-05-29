CarWale
    Weekly news round-up: Mahindra Scorpio-N details so far, Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched, New Ertiga CNG variants

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    16,704 Views
    In the week gone by, we had covered stories around upcoming new car launches, new design leaks of an upcoming model, and the addition of a new variant in a popular hatchback. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N – What we know so far

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N was recently teased in the country. The current generation Scorpio will continue to be sold as the Scorpio Classic. The 2022 Scorpio-N will be launched in India on 27 June, 2022. Mechanically, the new Scorpio-N will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines can be had either with manual or automatic transmission options.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In an effort to boost sales for the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai has introduced the new Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition variant in the country. This latest addition to the Grand i10 Nios line-up is based on the existing Magna variant. Under the hood, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is powered by the existing 1.2-litre Kappa, four-cylinder, petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This new special variant is available in both manual and AMT options.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG to get more variants soon

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki has registered new variant names for the CNG-powered Ertiga. As per the leaked document, the Ertiga is likely to be offered in two new variants, VXI (O) CNG and ZXI (O) CNG. The feature list will be shared with the regular version.

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – What we know so far

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was recently spotted during a TVC shoot. As seen in the images, the 2022 Vitara Brezza will get new cosmetic styling elements. Further, the updated model is expected to get significant feature upgrades over the current Vitara Brezza. Mechanically, the upcoming 2022 Vitara Brezza is likely to continue being powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine will continue to be offered with the five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic options. interestingly, this engine might also benefit from the company’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology. 

    New Kia EV6 launching on 2 June: All you need to know

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia India’s first electric vehicle, the EV6 is due for launch in the country on 2 June, 2022. Booking for the vehicle commenced recently against a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. Interested customers can book the vehicle through 15 dealerships across 12 cities in India. Additionally, the EV6 can also be booked on the Kia India website. The vehicle is available in two variant options, GT Line (RWD) and GT Line (AWD). 

    New BMW i4 launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh

    Left Front Three Quarter

    BMW i4 electric sedan was recently launched in India in a single variant, the eDrive 40. Deliveries for the BMW i4 will commence in July 2022. The 2022 BMW i4 is powered by an 83.9kWh battery pack that produces 335bhp and 430Nm of torque. This model can reportedly sprint from zero to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds, while the company claims a WLTP-certified range of 590km on a single charge.

    Hyundai Venue facelift design leaked ahead of its launch

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Leaked images of the Hyundai Venue facelift reveal new styling elements. Additionally, the new model is expected to get significant feature updates over the current model. Currently, the Hyundai Venue is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It is believed that the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift might continue to be offered with the existing engine options. 

    New car launches in India in June 2022

    Front View

    There is a slew of new car launches in India in June 2022. This includes SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans. Here we have compiled a list of confirmed and expected car launches in the country next month. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
