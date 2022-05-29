CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Punch Vs Maruti Swift Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios front seats compared

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    171 Views
    Tata Punch Vs Maruti Swift Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios front seats compared

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the undisputed king of the small car B-segment since its launch in 2005. Many of its rivals and nearby cars have come and gone but the Swift has held its place in the hierarchy. The current avatar has been on sale since 2017 with a major update in 2021.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Its closest rival has been the Grand i10 Nios or essentially the Grand i10 since 2013. The Swift and Nios have been the dominant faces in the segment for a while now and we say while because Tata’s new competitor has brought a new angle to the fight- SUV. Yup, it’s the Tata Punch and it has been making waves in the segment since its launch in late 2021.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    How does it stack up against the Swift and Grand i10 Nios in terms of the front seats? Let’s find out. Also, why is this important? These are the cars that will become the de facto entry point for the market over the next few years and be in the crosshairs of those looking to buy cars for the first time.  

    Front View

    Legroom

    The Swift leads the charge in terms of front legroom with 890/660mm as compared to the Punch’s 870/530mm and the Nios at 860/650mm (Max/Min). The difference may be minor between the Swift and Punch but these figures make a huge difference for people on the larger side where every mm counts in terms of space inside the cabin. However, Swift’s lower seat base also means that ingress and egress will require more effort, especially for senior citizens.   

    Front Seat Back Pockets

    Headroom

    The Swift once again leads the charge with 1020mm as compared to the Punch and the Grand i10 Nios both of which sit at 1000mm. The Swift’s seat base is slightly lower as compared to that of the other two affording the additional headroom of 20mm. 

    Front Row Seats

    Shoulder room

    Maruti seems to have really got its numbers right in terms of squeezing out cabin space as the Swift once again leads the trio with 1320mm as compared to 1270mm for the Punch and 1300mm for the Grand i10 Nios. The fact that the Punch is in second place is odd considering that in terms of overall width the Punch is the widest at 1742mm while the Swift is second with 1735mm and the Nios at 1680mm.

    Backrest height

    The Tata Punch wins this one with 620mm while the Swift and Nios are tied at 600mm and this is down to the Punch having a taller back rest as compared to the Swift and Nios. They both tie in at 600mm. Even in terms of overall height, the Punch stands at 1615mm as compared to 1530mm for the Swift and 1520mm for the Grand i10 Nios.             

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Weekly news round-up: Mahindra Scorpio-N details so far, Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched, New Ertiga CNG variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4732 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.50 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4732 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch Vs Maruti Swift Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios front seats compared