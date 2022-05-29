CarWale
    BMW i4 eDrive40 — All you need to know

    Gajanan Kashikar

    BMW i4 eDrive40 — All you need to know

    BMW, the Bavarian luxury automaker, recently introduced its second all-new electric vehicle, the i4 eDrive40, after the iX xDrive40, in India at Rs 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It promises the highest travel range of up to 590km on a single charge than the other on-sale mass-market and luxury electric cars in the country. Not to mention, it also offers a tech-laden cabin and rapid-charging capability.

    BMW i4 Front View

    Exterior

    The i4 is based on the same new design philosophy of BMW as the 4 Series Gran Coupe. But it does not appear as radical as the iX electric SUV or even the upcoming XM hybrid for that matter. More to the point, this German electric sedan gets the tallest-ever grille. However, it is closed-off in this case.

    BMW i4 Right Front Three Quarter

    The i4 is reminiscent of the 4 Series Gran Coupe and shares typical identical elements, such as the quad-hexagon daytime driving lights, signature rear lights, and slated coupe-style roofline. Besides this, the India-spec i4 comes with LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels. Furthermore, it is available in only three exterior paint options — Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and Black Sapphire.

    Meanwhile, it measures 4,783mm in length, 1,852mm in width, 1,448mm in height, and has a 2,856mm wheelbase.

    BMW i4 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    BMW offers a choice of two interior tone options with the electric sedan: Canberra Beige with black and Cognac with black. It comes with Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery for the seats. Additionally, the cabin gets an oak grain wood trim, ambient lighting with dynamic contour lighting, powered front seats with two settings of memory function for the driver seat, and electronically controlled steering with memory function.

    BMW i4 Dashboard

    The firm has bestowed a BMW Curved Display in the i4 comprising a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. This setup also features the latest iteration of the operating system. Other notable features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command function with the “Hey BMW” wake-up sign.

    BMW i4 Infotainment System

    Features

    The i4 comes equipped with a variety of features, such as three-zone temperature control, rear-axle-only air suspension with self-leveling, cruise control, a glass roof, a 17-speaker, 464-watt, Harman Kardon surround sound system, front and rear parking sensors, reversing assistant, parking assistant with lateral parking aid, a wireless smartphone charging pad, multiple airbags, cornering brake control, and so forth.

    BMW i4 Left Side View

    Electric powertrain

    The i4 is powered by an 83.9kWh battery pack capable of producing 335bhp and 430Nm. It has a WLTP-certified travel range of up to 590km on a full charge. Besides this, the i4 can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 250kmph.

    BMW i4 EV Car Charging Input Plug

    The sedan supports up to 205kW rapid charging and therefore can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in a claimed 31 minutes, whereas the charger can add a 164km of range in just 10 minutes. On the other hand, it takes 83 minutes to recharge the same percentage of battery with a 50kW charger. Meanwhile, a three-phase 11kW unit charges the i4 from zero to 100 per cent in 8.25 hours.

    BMW i4 Image
    BMW i4
    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW i4 Gallery

