New BMW i4 launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh

- The BMW i4 was unveiled earlier this month

- Deliveries of the EV will begin in July 2022

BMW has introduced the i4 electric sedan in the country with a price tag of Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in a single variant known as eDrive 40, deliveries for which are scheduled to begin in July 2022.

Propelling the 2022 BMW i4 will be an 83.9kWh battery pack that produces 335bhp and 430Nm of torque. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds, while the company claims a WLTP-certified range of 590km on a single charge. To read our first-drive impressions of the i4, click here.

Charging options on the new BMW i4 include a 205kW CCS2 (DC) charger and an 11kW Type 2 (AC) charger. Also on offer will be an 11kW wall-box charger. On the outside, the BMW i4 features LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, and 17-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels. Customers will be able to choose from three colours such as Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Grey, and Mineral White.

The interiors of the BMW i4 come equipped with three drive modes (Comfort, EcoPro, and Sport), ambient lighting, sport seats for the driver and co-passenger, three-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, three-spoke steering wheel, 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch curved display infotainment system, Harman Kardon-sourced surround sound music system, park assistant, wireless charging, engine start-stop button, six airbags, and TPMS. Interior upholstery options include beige and black, as well as cognac and black.