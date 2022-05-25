CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG to get more variants soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG to get more variants soon

    - Maruti has registered new variant names for the CNG-powered Ertiga

    - The new variants could get additional features over the current variant line-up

    Maruti Suzuki is working on new variants for the Ertiga line-up, a development that was confirmed as the carmaker registered names for these new variants ahead of their launch. The company currently offers the MPV in four variants.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Front View

    According to a leaked document, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga could soon be offered in two new variants including VXI (O) CNG, and ZXI (O) CNG. The model is currently available in four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Also on offer are two CNG variants including VXi CNG and ZXi CNG.

    Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 136Nm of torque. The CNG variant, on the other hand, produces 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is available only with petrol-powered versions.

    Details regarding the feature additions on the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG variants remain unknown at the moment, although we will update here as we get more details. Stay tuned for it.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
