    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition arrives at dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    623 Views
    - The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is priced from Rs 6.29 lakh

    - The new version is based on the Magna variant

    Hyundai introduced the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom), details and prices of which are available here. The new variant has now begun arriving at local dealerships across the country.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as all other variants of the model, producing a power output of 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets subtle updates in the form of roof rails, black radiator grille and ORVMs, a ‘Corporate Edition’ emblem, and 15-inch dun-metal coloured styled steel wheels.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dashboard

    The interiors of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition come equipped with a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically-foldable ORVMs, and an all-black interior theme with red accents for the seats, AC vents, and gear lever. 

