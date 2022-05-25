CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Tucson delisted from official website

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,099 Views
    Hyundai Tucson delisted from official website

    - Online bookings for current model closed

    - New Hyundai Tucson to be launched in the coming months

    Hyundai India has delisted and closed bookings for the current-gen Hyundai Tucson. To be replaced by a newer model in the second half of 2022, the new-gen Hyundai Tucson will receive fresh exterior styling, a revamped cabin, and new features. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The outgoing model was last updated in July 2020 when the flagship SUV received subtle cosmetic tweaks, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, powered tailgate, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an electronic parking brake, and BS6-compliant petrol and diesel powertrains. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be launched in the coming months and will feature a thoroughly revised exterior with a new front grille with integrated headlamps and DRLs, redesigned claw-type tail lamps, new alloy wheels, and reworked front and rear bumpers. On the inside, the Tucson’s cabin is expected to get a digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel, a shift-by-wire toggle switch, and touch-based controls for the HVAC system. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai India has not divulged the engine specifications of the new Tucson. However, we expect it to continue with the existing 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine. Like the existing model, both the motors are likely to be mated to automatic transmissions with the top-spec variants to come equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup. 

    The new Hyundai Tucson will be priced at a premium and could be offered between Rs 23 lakh to Rs 28 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. The Tucson will compete against Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Jeep Compass in the five-seat SUV segment. 

    Hyundai Tucson Image
    Hyundai Tucson
    ₹ 22.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Sunfuel to set up 120kW superfast charger on Kalka-Shimla highway
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG to get more variants soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Tucson Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6557 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Tucson Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 27.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 28.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 26.49 Lakh
    Pune₹ 27.22 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 27.30 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 25.44 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 27.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 25.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 25.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6557 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Tucson delisted from official website