Hyundai Tucson delisted from official website

- Online bookings for current model closed

- New Hyundai Tucson to be launched in the coming months

Hyundai India has delisted and closed bookings for the current-gen Hyundai Tucson. To be replaced by a newer model in the second half of 2022, the new-gen Hyundai Tucson will receive fresh exterior styling, a revamped cabin, and new features.

The outgoing model was last updated in July 2020 when the flagship SUV received subtle cosmetic tweaks, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, powered tailgate, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an electronic parking brake, and BS6-compliant petrol and diesel powertrains.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be launched in the coming months and will feature a thoroughly revised exterior with a new front grille with integrated headlamps and DRLs, redesigned claw-type tail lamps, new alloy wheels, and reworked front and rear bumpers. On the inside, the Tucson’s cabin is expected to get a digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel, a shift-by-wire toggle switch, and touch-based controls for the HVAC system.

Hyundai India has not divulged the engine specifications of the new Tucson. However, we expect it to continue with the existing 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine. Like the existing model, both the motors are likely to be mated to automatic transmissions with the top-spec variants to come equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup.

The new Hyundai Tucson will be priced at a premium and could be offered between Rs 23 lakh to Rs 28 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. The Tucson will compete against Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Jeep Compass in the five-seat SUV segment.