2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – What we know so far

The Vitara Brezza by Maruti Suzuki is a popular choice in the compact SUV segment in India. Recently, the upcoming 2022 Vitara Brezza was spotted sans camouflage during a TVC shoot, thereby indicating at a possible launch sometime soon. The upcoming model is expected to have significant feature upgrades over the current model. Ahead of its official launch, here’s what we know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Exterior

The 2022 Vitara Brezza gets a revised fascia which features a twin-slat sleek gloss black grille and redesigned headlamp cluster with LED DRLs. The redesigned front bumper also gets black inserts and a new square foglamp housing. Further, the silver skid plate highlights the SUV’s character.

To differentiate it from the outgoing model, the new Vitara Brezza gets redesigned alloy wheels, prominent squared wheel arches, and wider cladding. As seen in the spy shots, the new model is likely to feature a larger quarter glass, longer silver roof rails, and a shark fin antenna. As for the rear, the upcoming new model gets tweaked LED taillights and a new bumper with silver skid plates

Interior

While the company chooses to be tight-lipped about the feature list in the upcoming new Vitara Brezza, the spy images in past have revealed a reworked dashboard, coloured MID, leather-wrapped steering wheel with controls, semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. The AC vents are likely to be revised to further enhance the overall ownership experience.

Engine

Mechanically, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine will continue to be offered with the five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic options. Further, this engine is also likely to benefit from Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

Post-launch, the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will compete against the likes of the recently introduced 2022 Kia Sonet and the Tata Nexon. To read more about the 2022 Kia Sonet, click here.