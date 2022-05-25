CarWale
    Kia EV6 scores five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    390 Views
    Kia EV6 scores five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

    - The Kia EV6 will be launched in India on 2 June

    - Our review of the model will go live at 6 pm today

    Euro NCAP has announced the latest set of results for the cars it tested, which included the EV6. The model, which is the brand’s first-ever EV, has scored five stars in the crash test. 

    The Kia EV6 scored a rating of 90 per cent in terms of adult occupation protection, while child occupant protection stood at 86 per cent. The unit in question was equipped with six airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners and load-limiters, a seat-belt reminder system, lane assist system, automatic emergency braking, and speed assistance.

    Kia EV6 Left Side View

    The India-spec Kia EV6 is expected to be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack and could be offered in two variants including GT Line and GT Line AWD. The model brochure was recently leaked on the web, details of which are available here. We have driven the EV6 and our review will go live at 6 pm today. Stay tuned.

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
