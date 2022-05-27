New car launches in India in June 2022

Come June 2022 and the Indian automotive industry will witness a slew of launches across segments and price ranges. The introduction of models in the market next month will include SUVs, sedans, and hatchbacks. We tell you about all the confirmed and expected car launches in the country next month.

Kia EV6

Kia’s first-ever electric vehicle will debut in the country on 2 June, 2022. The EV6 will be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack, and customers will be able to choose from two variants and five colours. We have driven the EV6, and to read our review, click here.

Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus was unveiled in the country earlier this year, and the launch of the sedan is scheduled to take place on 9 June, 2022. Underpinned by the brand’s MQB-A0-IN platform that also forms the base for models such as the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Skoda Slavia, the model will be offered with 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrol engines. How does the Virtus drive? You can read our review here to find out.

Mahindra Scorpio

Easily one of the most highly anticipated launches of the year, the all-new Mahindra Scorpio will announce its arrival towards the end of next month, 27 June, to be specific. The model gets an all-new exterior design, loads of features and updates to the interior, and a range of powertrain options to choose from, details of which are available here.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a product that receives more than just a mere cosmetic update. Courtesy of leaked images, we already know that the model will get a heavy update in terms of features and specifications, such as a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters, an electric sunroof, six airbags, cruise control, and much more. The new sub-four metre SUV was recently spotted undisguised, and you can read all about it here.

Hyundai Venue facelift

Ready to give competition to the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza (yes, it is likely to drop the Vitara moniker) is Hyundai’s facelifted Venue. Apart from a range of cosmetic updates and feature additions, the Korean brand is said to be working on an N Line variant of the model as well. The Venue N Line was recently spotted testing in India, and to read all about it, click here.

Citroen C3

The Citroen C2 will be the brand’s second product for the local market after the launch of the C5 Aircross in April last year. Touted to be a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger, the C3 is expected to be unveiled in mid-June, followed by a launch in the next few weeks. The model has already been caught testing without camouflage, details of which can be read here.