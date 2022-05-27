CarWale
    Porsche Approved Programme to be launched in India on 8 June

    Desirazu Venkat

    Porsche Approved Programme to be launched in India on 8 June

    -Pre-owned car business

    -Kochi Centre to debut programme

    Porsche will open its pre-owned car business in India on 8 June. Called Porsche Approved, it will debut at the Porsche Centre in Kochi and is expected to retail a large variety of Porsche sports cars and SUV ranges. It joins the likes of VW’s Das Welt and Audi Approved Plus both pre-owned businesses of their respective brands.

    The entry of Porsche into the pre-owned car business should come as no surprise as the German automaker has been selling cars in India for over 10 years now. This is a sizeable period for Porsche models to have accumulated on our roads and this is in the light of their SUV range expanding over the last few years.

    We will be live at the launch of the event and you can tune into the CarWale social media channels for all the updates.   

    Porsche Macan Image
    Porsche Macan
    ₹ 83.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
