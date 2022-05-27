Porsche Approved Programme to be launched in India on 8 June

-Pre-owned car business

-Kochi Centre to debut programme

Porsche will open its pre-owned car business in India on 8 June. Called Porsche Approved, it will debut at the Porsche Centre in Kochi and is expected to retail a large variety of Porsche sports cars and SUV ranges. It joins the likes of VW’s Das Welt and Audi Approved Plus both pre-owned businesses of their respective brands.

The entry of Porsche into the pre-owned car business should come as no surprise as the German automaker has been selling cars in India for over 10 years now. This is a sizeable period for Porsche models to have accumulated on our roads and this is in the light of their SUV range expanding over the last few years.

