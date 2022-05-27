India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line set for Brazilian debut in June

-Is expected to be offered with the turbo petrol

-Exterior and interior design upgrades

Hyundai of Brazil has released the first teaser for an N Line version of the Creta SUV. It will debut in June of this year and will be based on the second generation Creta SUV that was launched in India in 2020.

Going by the likes of what we have seen on the i20 N Line, we can expect N Line exterior and interior design elements and of course, the badging which is the focus of the teaser. At present, Brasil still has the first generation Creta on sale and the N Line version is expected to debut as the second generation of the SUV in the South American nation. The Creta N Line is also expected to launch the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine for Brasil.

Now given the importance of the Creta in India and the fact that we are a global supply hub for the car, it seems more than likely that Hyundai will bring the car to India. It will join the likes of the i20 N Line and a Venue N Line.