New-gen Hyundai Tucson listed on India website

- The current-generation model has been delisted on Hyundai’s website

- Features new sporty styling elements and additional features

Hyundai India is gearing up to launch the new-gen Tucson in the country in the second half of 2022. Ahead of its official debut, the new model has been listed on the Hyundai India website. Apart from fresh styling elements, the new model will also get a new set of features.

The upcoming 2022 Tucson sports a new wide grille with integrated LED DRLs on either side. The updated model gets a redesigned bumper with bigger fog lamp housing. Further, the new Tucson gets several other sporty styling elements in the form of toothy designed LED tail lights, rear windshield integrated Hyundai logo, blacked-out B and C-pillar, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and more.

As for the interior, the new model will get a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display, and premium upholstery. To read about what to expect from the new Tucson, click here.

Mechanically, the new Hyundai Tucson will be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options from the outgoing model. This engine will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Post launch, the new model will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the C5 Aircross.