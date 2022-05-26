Top five Hyundai cars sold in India in April 2022

-SUVs lead the charge

-New Hyundai Tucson to join line up in the second half of the year

SUVs lead the charge for Hyundai in April 2022 with it being the dominant body style in terms of sales across Hyundai’s current line-up of nine vehicles that it sells in the sub-continent. Of this, the Hyundai Creta topped the list with 12462 units sold while the Venue sub-four SUV was second with 8392 units moved.

Inthe third place was the Grand i10 with 9123 units sold while the Aura was beaten to fourth place by the i20, selling 4035 units and 4707 units respectively. In this list, only the Creta and Aura saw growth of two per cent and 21 per cent respectively. The Kona EV registered a growth of 317 per cent but this was a jump from 12 units in April 2021 to 50 units in April 2022.

Hyundai has been breaking some major milestones with the latest one being the fact that it managed to sell over 3 lakh units of the Venue. Of those 3 lakh units, 70 per cent of sales have been for their petrol-powered models.