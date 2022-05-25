New Kia EV6 launching on 2 June: All you need to know

Kia India is all set to introduce the EV6, its first electric vehicle, in the country on 2 June, 2022. Ahead of its launch, we tell you all you need to know about the model, including details, specifications, features, and much more.

Propelling the Kia EV6 is a 77.4kWh battery pack that is offered in two variants. The entry-level GT Line variant produces 225bhp and 350Nm of torque. Sending power exclusively to the rear wheels, this variant can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. The top-spec GT Line AWD, as the name suggests, sends power to all four wheels, and is claimed to attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 5.2 seconds. The power output of this variant stands at 345bhp and 605Nm of torque. We have driven the EV6 and you can read our review here.

In terms of dimensions, the Kia EV6 measures 4,695mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,550mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,900mm. Customers will be able to choose from five colours including Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

Design highlights of the new Kia EV6 include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, flush-fitting door handles, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot-lid, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and a glossy-black insert for the rear bumper.

Inside, the 2022 Kia EV6 boasts as features such a two-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, rotary dial with shit-by-wire technology, electric sunroof, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport), dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters for regen function, eight airbags, Kia Connect, powered tail-gate, and HUD. Also on offer is ADAS.

Coming to charging options, customers of the Kia EV6 can charge the car via a 50kW DC fast charger that charges the battery from 10-80 per cent in 73 minutes, while the 350kW charger can do the job in a mere 18 minutes. The claimed range on the WLTP cycle stands at 528km.