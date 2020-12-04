Nissan Magnite launched: What else can you buy?

The much-awaited Nissan Magnite has been launched in the country with an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). A sub-four metre compact SUV at the price of a hatchback? Yes, Nissan has aggressively priced the Magnite which makes it the most affordable and value proposition in the segment. It not only undercuts its rivals but also breaches the hatchback and compact sedan territory. Let us take a detailed look at the Magnite’s pricing and what other cars you can buy for the same price.

XE Trim

The Magnite is offered in two engine options across four variants and eight colors to choose from. The base XE trim is available only in the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This particular variant is priced wisely but misses out on several essential features like turn indicators on OVRMs, alloy wheels, infotainment system and split rear seats. To compare with some of the best-selling hatchbacks, buyers can opt for Tata Tiago XE (Rs 4.70 lakh), Hyundai Santro Magna (Rs 5.10 lakh) and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Celerio (1.0) VXi (O) (Rs 5 lakh).

XL Trim

The XL trim of the compact SUV is priced between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). In this price range, one can look at offerings from both the hatchback and compact sedan category. The naturally aspirated engine options include top-specs of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and Tata Altroz which are priced well under the Rs 8 lakh mark. One can also opt for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo GDi Sportz variant which is the only amongst the lot to come with a turbo petrol engine. Those inclined towards buying a compact sedan can choose from mid-spec variants of the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Suzuki Dezire, Honda Amaze or top-of-the-line variant Ford Aspire Titanium+. This price point also marks the entrance of base trims for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza (LXi), Hyundai Venue (S) and Tata Nexon (XM). However, the Magnite overpowers the compact SUV segment with a generous list of features.

XV Trim

The price range of the XV Trim ranges from Rs 6.68 lakh to Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom). For a similar amount of money, other options for the hatchback include the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Dual Tone and i20 Sportz iMT; both offered with 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options. Apart from that, the sub-four metre SUVs like the Hyundai Venue 1.0 S, Kia Sonet 1.2 HTK+, Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXi, Tata Nexon XMS, Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid MT and Ford Ecosport Ambiente can be had which are placed at mid-level in their respective hierarchy.

XV Premium

Lastly, the highly decorated trim retails at Rs 7.55 lakh – Rs 9.35 lakh. For the same price, one looking for an enthusiastic riding experience can go for the Skoda Rapid TSI Rider Plus, Volkswagen Vento Trendline 1.0 and Volkswagen Polo TSI Highline Plus. Those willing to stick to the compact SUV category can avail one trim higher than the above-mentioned variants of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Ford Ecosport.

With such attractive pricing bundled with spacious interiors, decent feature list and good ride quality, Magnite is indeed more bang for your bucks. However, the prices are introductory and subject to increase by approximately Rs 50,000 post 31 December, 2020.