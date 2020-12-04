CarWale
    • New Citroen sub-four metre SUV spotted testing once again

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Citroen’s sub-four metre SUV could arrive in the second half of 2021

    - The model could be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains

    Citroen will launch the C5 AirCross in Q1 2021. The mid-size SUV is expected to be followed by the debut of the brand’s sub-four metre SUV and will be a part of the C-Cubed program that will witness the launch of one new product from 2021 till 2023.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Dashboard

    The sub-four metre SUV from Citroen has now been spotted testing in India yet again. New spy images shared on the web reveal new details of the model, also giving us a peek at the interiors. The successor to the C3, the model, codenamed CC21, features a large floating touchscreen infotainment system. A few other visible elements on the test-mule include a mesh-grille, squared headlamps and tail lights, door-mounted ORVMs, rear bumper-mounted number-plate recess, and steel wheels.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

    Set to be the first locally manufactured model from Citroen, the sub-four metre SUV is likely to be powered by a set of petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit could be offered as standard while an automatic unit cannot be ruled out at the moment either. The model is expected to arrive in the second half of next year.

