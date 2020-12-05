Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will not be produced at Toyota’s plant in India

- Maruti will manufacture a new model at Toyota’s plant in 2022

- The model is likely to be a Creta and Seltos rival

Maruti Suzuki, in a regulatory filing, has confirmed that the company will not produce the Vitara Brezza at Toyota’s manufacturing facility in India. Last year, the brand had revealed its plans to manufacture the model at TKM’s plant in 2022.

Maruti has further stated that instead of producing the Vitara Brezza beginning from 2022, the company has decided to produce another model at the Bidadi facility in Karnataka, which is expected to be a mid-size SUV that would rival the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

Both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota do not have a product in the mid-size SUV segment which has seen a fair amount of growth in the recent past. The shared platform and technology will help both the brands with a lower cost of development, similar to the Korean siblings. Further details are scarce at the moment, although a 1.5-litre petrol engine could be the choice of engine for the model.