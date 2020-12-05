Mercedes-Benz G-Class surpasses 4 lakh units production milestone

- Mercedes-Benz G-Class production milestone unit heads to Rhineland, Germany

- The model in question is a G 400d

Mercedes-Benz has announced that the G-Class has crossed the production milestone of 400,000 units. The celebratory model in question is a G 400d variant that is headed to Rhineland, Germany, to a garage that currently features 20 units of the iconic model.

First introduced back in 1979, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is currently manufactured at the company’s production facility in Graz, Austria. The brand celebrated the 300,000 units production milestone back in 2017.

In India, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered in two variants including the G63 AMG and the G 350d. The company is also working on the electric version of the G-Class, which will be a part of the EQ sub-brand. You can read all about the electric G-Class here.