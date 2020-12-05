Pravaig Extinction MK1 officially revealed in India

-Targeted towards the corporate fleet with monthly subscription options

-Production limited to 2,500 units annually

Pravaig Dynamics, the emerging electric car manufacturer has revealed its first offering – Extinction MK1, an all-electric car that will be available on a leasing basis for commercial fleet operators. The EV is slated to launch sometime next year and will be initially available in Delhi and Bengaluru followed by other metropolitan cities.

The production-ready model largely resembles the prototype level six with minimal exterior styling and aerodynamic design. The front fascia holds the single strip LED DRL between a set of LED projector headlamps. The car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels with a sloping roofline and two additional doors for easy ingress / egress of the rear passengers. The rear sports slim strips of LED tail lights and the Pravaig badge at the centre.

The home-grown automaker states that the Extinction is oriented towards chauffeur-driven customers and makes the rear seats a more desirable place in the EV. Images for the interiors were not revealed by the company, however, expect it to pack in some creature comforts like removable front passenger seats, a glass partition between the front and rear seats, air purifier, foldable table tray, charging ports and a massive 12-inch mirror for the rear occupants!

The model is also to offer supreme levels of safety with anticipated five stars ratings; subject to the crash test in the near future. For the music on board, the car will be fitted with a sound system sourced from Devialet, a French audio technology brand.

The Extinction MK1 will be powered by a floor-placed 96kWh battery pack with the electric motor putting out 130bhp and a claimed top speed of 196 kmph. The company also assures a claimed range of 504 km on a single charge and a fast charging option of up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. Pravaig aims to build 2,500 units of the MK1 annually. With its limited availability, interested buyers can drop in their request on the company’s official online portal.