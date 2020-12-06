Discounts up to Rs 3.06 lakh on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV500, and Marazzo in December 2020

Select Mahindra dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the product range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2.20 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 16,000, and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The W5 and W7 variants of the XUV500 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 13,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. All other variants of the model receive an additional benefit in the form of accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the S5 variant of the Mahindra Scorpio include a cash discount up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000. The Bolero is available with a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Marazzo is offered with a cash discount up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

The petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV300 can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The diesel variants of the model are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and complimentary accessories up to Rs 6,550. There are no discounts on the new Thar or the KUV100 NXT.