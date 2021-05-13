Upcoming luxury and sports cars in India in 2021 - Part 2

India is one of the largest emerging automotive markets in the world and hence carmakers such as Porsche, Rolls Royce and Volvo are keen to bring their flagship automobiles into the country. In this second part, we are going to glace at some of the flagship vehicles by the luxury carmakers.

Jaguar F-Pace facelift

British car marque unveiled its updated lavish SUV, the F-Pace in September 2020 and roughly a month ago, Jaguar opened bookings for this magnificent F-Pace in India. This update brings some minor changes to the SUV such as new LED headlamps with dual J-shaped DRLs. Also, the reworked LED tail lamps are slimmer now. Jaguar has tweaked the grille and bumpers too.

The interior now features a redesigned fascia that accommodates a new 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with the latest Pivi Pro system and also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The minimalist cabin comes with remade steering, a gear selector, and a centre console overall.

The F-Pace will be offered in the R-Dynamic S variant for the first time in the Indian market, and that will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains. Jaguar is expected to commence deliveries this month.

Land Rover Discovery facelift

Another English automobile brand Land Rover will bring the updated Discovery to India in some months. The vehicle appeared on the Land Rover India website about a week ago while the automaker also released details about several specifications and features.

This update brings twelve paint alternatives and six variants to India. Jaguar will also offer three powertrain options namely P300, P360, and D300. The SUV will be equipped with an eight-speed automatic and an all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Jaguar has redesigned a bit of the Discovery’s exterior and has arguably made the SUV more minimalist. It includes new matrix LED headlamps, alloys wheels, and bumpers. Inside, the luxurious cabin now comes with an 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen system with Pivi Pro and there is also a 700W, 14-speaker Meridian surround sound system.

Mercedes-Benz

The all-new S-Class

Mercedes-Benz showcased its next-generation flagship saloon, the S-Class in September 2020. This is the seventh generation of the opulent saloon and it now comes with a unique style. The all-new S-Class is equipped with all the bells and whistles you would expect in such a luxurious car.

Mercedes-Benz has not just gone an extra mile but even beyond that to create the deluxe interior of the flagship saloon. The cabin of the S-Class is a masterwork and now it has become advanced. There are five screens in the saloon. A new distinctive central information touchscreen is horizontal, unlike the normal widescreen setup.

This saloon has several powertrain options including hybrids. However, we can expect to get a petrol and diesel powertrain that would either have a V6 or V8 mill. The new-generation S-Class might probably launch in India by the end of the second quarter or later.

The all-new GLA

The second-generation GLA is going to launch in India soon. The German automaker had opened bookings for the subcompact SUV last month. This new GLA comes with major changes, in particular, it is slightly bigger than the previous model. Besides, this SUV gets new headlamps and tail lamps and new bumpers, hence it looks similar to the GLC and the GLE.

Inside, the GLA comes with Mercedes-Benz’s signature dual-display setup with MBUX. Both the screens are now 10.25-inches. The SUV gets premium quality upholstery for the seats and new multifunctional steering.

Mercedes-Benz will offer this SUV with three powertrain choices that will include an AMG line variant too. This was expected to launch this month however it could be delayed due to the possible lockdown.

The all-new Porsche 911 GT3

The 992 Series 911 GT3 has been added to the existing list of Porsche India models and it is an indication that the sports car could be launched in India soon. The eight-generation 911 GT3 is equipped with more advanced race-derived mechanicals to make it a track-focussed vehicle. Meanwhile, Porsche managed to sell 154 cars in India between January to March 2021.

It now features a 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six mill that is capable of making 503bhp at 8,400rpm and its roar is now limited to an astounding 9,000rpm. The sports car produces 470Nm of torque from the motor. This sports car had lapped the 20.8km Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 06:59:927 minutes.

Porsche has added a double-wishbone suspension setup in this 911 GT3 and also has fitted with a swan-neck shaped boot spoiler for maximum downforce, therefore it can achieve a 0 to 100 sprint in just 3.2 seconds. The 992 911 GT3 is expected to arrive in India in the third quarter of this year.

The all-new Rolls Royce Ghost

The Rolls Royce products are a part of gracious living. The marque makes sumptuous automobiles, and the Ghost is one of the examples of such hand-crafted cars. The saloon has now entered the second generation.

The all-new Ghost uses a new common modular architecture. It is mostly made of aluminium. With the new platform, the Ghost is now bigger in size with 5,546mm length. Although the new Ghost retains the Rolls Royce design style, it is now equipped with some cutting-edge technology.

The Ghost comes with a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol mill that develops 563bhp and 850Nm of torque and all the power is channelled to the four wheels. Being a pinnacle of sumptuous automobiles, the new Ghost features a meticulously created Planar suspension that uses advanced road scanning technology and a camera to swiftly react to different road surfaces. It is likely to launch in India in a few months.

Volvo XC60 facelift

The XC60 second-generation was revealed in 2017 and Volvo showcased the updated model worldwide nearly two months ago. It now gets a remade grille, alloy wheels, and a reworked front bumper. This compact SUV was the best-selling model in 2020.

The updated XC60 now features a new Android-based infotainment touchscreen that also includes Google apps and services. It will benefit from the Volvo ‘Digital Services’ package which comes with Google assistant and navigation.

Arguably, Volvo is recognised for manufacturing the safest vehicles around the world. It mostly secures the highest safety ratings by the Global NCAP and the IIHS institutions. Remarkably, all 2021 models of the Volvo have been awarded Top Safety Pick Plus award by IIHS.

The compact SUV still retains the 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Volvo is expected to launch this mid-size SUV later this year.