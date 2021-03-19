CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound Volvo XC60 - What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    986 Views
    India-bound Volvo XC60 - What to expect

    The Volvo XC60 was the carmaker's highest-selling model in 2020, accounting for almost 29 per cent of its overall sales. And now, the manufacturer has recently revealed the updated XC60 for the 2021 model year. This facelifted SUV will be launched in India later this year, and here's what to expect.

    Subtle styling changes

    As a part of the refresh, the XC60 boasts a redesigned front grille, a new front bumper, alloy wheel designs, and even new exterior colour options. On the interior, Volvo has also updated the materials used in its cabin. There's a leather-free interior and City Weave textile upholstery.

    Infotainment System

    More technology

    The most interesting update, however, is its updated Android-based infotainment head-unit. It's said to offer a smartphone-like experience, and the system has been developed in collaboration with Google. Customers opting for the Digital Services package will get access to Google Assistant, Google apps, Volvo on Call app, wireless phone charging, and even the data required to run the service. And it goes without saying, the car will come equipped with the brand's latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

    Powertrain

    Knowing Volvo to henceforth only have petrol and electric line-up in India, this XC60 facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This unit will replace the current 2.0-litre diesel mill. And which exact state of tune of the petrol engine will it come in? Well, for that we will have to wait and watch as it will be interesting to see if we get the T4, T5, or maybe, the T6!

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Volvo XC60 Image
    Volvo XC60
    ₹ 59.91 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volvo
    • XC60
    • Volvo XC60
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    More details on the Volkswagen Taigun revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler

    ₹ 53.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo S60

    Volvo S60

    ₹ 45.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC60 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 73.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 76.00 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 71.36 Lakh
    Pune₹ 73.65 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 71.59 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 72.82 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 72.18 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 68.88 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 67.90 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Volvo XC60 - What to expect