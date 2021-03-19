India-bound Volvo XC60 - What to expect

The Volvo XC60 was the carmaker's highest-selling model in 2020, accounting for almost 29 per cent of its overall sales. And now, the manufacturer has recently revealed the updated XC60 for the 2021 model year. This facelifted SUV will be launched in India later this year, and here's what to expect.

Subtle styling changes

As a part of the refresh, the XC60 boasts a redesigned front grille, a new front bumper, alloy wheel designs, and even new exterior colour options. On the interior, Volvo has also updated the materials used in its cabin. There's a leather-free interior and City Weave textile upholstery.

More technology

The most interesting update, however, is its updated Android-based infotainment head-unit. It's said to offer a smartphone-like experience, and the system has been developed in collaboration with Google. Customers opting for the Digital Services package will get access to Google Assistant, Google apps, Volvo on Call app, wireless phone charging, and even the data required to run the service. And it goes without saying, the car will come equipped with the brand's latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

Knowing Volvo to henceforth only have petrol and electric line-up in India, this XC60 facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This unit will replace the current 2.0-litre diesel mill. And which exact state of tune of the petrol engine will it come in? Well, for that we will have to wait and watch as it will be interesting to see if we get the T4, T5, or maybe, the T6!