2021 Rolls Royce Ghost sets foot on Indian roads

-Built on the brand’s new modular Architecture of Luxury platform

-India launch expected in coming months

The next-generation Rolls Royce Ghost was revealed in September this year and the first unit of the entry-level luxury saloon has landed on Indian soil. The evolved Ghost raises the bar of luxury, comfort, and opulence amongst the premium luxury saloons. The arrived model is expected to make rounds of several cities for accumulating interest of the potential customers across the country.

As per the reports on the web, the landed Ghost is the only unit to have arrived in India. Looking at the spy images, the new Ghost has grown in size and is based on a new custom-built lightweight aluminium architecture providing a steady and smooth drive experience. The front fascia looks similar to the current model, but observe closely and one can notice the revised front chrome radiator grille moving up by a few inches, pushing behind the brand’s Spirit of Ecstasy from its original position. Below is the front bumper with a reworked single-piece air intake which twirls up on either side with chrome strips. Even the headlight units are new with a redesigned pattern for LED DRLs. To read more details of the new Rolls Royce Ghost, tap here.

The cabin and interiors of the Ghost stand out from its rivals. With supreme levels of opulence, every element inside the cabin looks lavish and plush. Some of the many highlights of the interiors include finely grained leather, real wood and metal accents, 18 speaker stereo system, digital gauges, electric-opening doors, illuminated dashboard, and a headliner lit with integrated tiny LEDs giving a star-gazing effect to the occupants.

The baby Rolls will be powered by a familiar 6.7-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol motor milling out 563bhp and 850Nm of peak torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive configuration sprints the heavy-weight (2.5 tons) from zero to 100 kmph in an astonishing 4.6 seconds. For more specific details on the launch of the Ghost in India, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the British carmaker. Until then, stay tuned.

Image Source