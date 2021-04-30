The New 992 Series 911 GT3 appears on Porsche India website

The demon of the green hell which lapped the 20.8km Nürburgring Nordschleife (the north loop) in less than seven minutes, 06:59:927 minutes to be specific, is coming to India to tread the notorious roads in the country. Porsche India has added the 992 Series 911 GT3 on its website and it is a hint that the sports car could be launched sooner than forecasted.

Porsche seems to be working day and night to make the most out of the internal combustion engines before we get a chance to bid farewell to them. So, what exactly is the 992 911 GT3? Well, it is decades of motorsports experience of Porsche has put into making this race-inspired sports car.

The 992 911 GT3 features a new mill directly from the 911 Speedster. The 4.0-litre flat-six naturally aspirated engine now develops 503bhp at 8,400rpm and it is capable of screaming at 9,000rpm. On the other hand, it delivers a maximum torque of 470Nm. Quite marvellous, isn’t it? The power output is increased by 10bhp while the torque has gone up by 10Nm than the previous model. This generation of 911 GT3 either comes with a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission or a six-speed PDK manual gearbox.

The Porsche acceleration figures say that the 992 911 GT3 achieves a 0 to 100kmph time in just 3.4 seconds and 200kmph in 10.8 seconds with the seven-speed PDK while the same speeds can be reached in 3.9 and 11.9 seconds with the six-speed gearshift. The 992 911 GT3 with seven-speed PDK has a 318kmph top speed while the six-speed manual gearbox version limits at 320kmph.

The Porsche 911 GT3 is a road-oriented model of the race cars that participates in the GT3 cup. This sportscar is not an exception as it gets all bells and whistles that make the 992 911 GT3 a high-performance car. It has no lavish features and hence it weighs reasonably enough. The brand has equipped the car with a swan-neck shaped rear spoiler to increase downforce and with this addition, the present model creates 40 percent more downforce than its predecessor. In particular, the rear wing makes 201kg of downforce in its standard-setting and up to 385kg when it is configured at the most aggressive setting. The 922 911 GT3 is now offered with Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 R which are 10mm wider than the previous set. The front gets 20 section while the rear has 21 section tyres.

The 922 911 GT3 is 17 seconds faster than the previous model. The sports carmaker went an extra mile this time and added a double-wishbone suspension from the Le Mans winner 911 RSR. It is the first time Porsche has equipped this setup in a 911 road car. The double-wishbone setup is said to enhance the turning of a race car. Similarly, the rear end also comes with reworked suspension.

To improve its ability around corners further, Porsche added optimised rear-wheel steering in the 992 911 GT3 and the back wheels can now turn by two-degrees either in the same as front or in the opposite direction. Additionally, the sports car now uses a carbon fibre reinforced plastic bonnet, rear boot spoiler and front chin spoiler, and you can also pay extra for the roof. Similarly, Porsche has swapped many mechanicals to make the car lighter, 1,418kg precisely. Additionally, Porsche fitted 408mm brakes at the front which weighs 17% lesser rather the previous 308mm discs. Thus, the power to weight ratio is now 2.8kg per brake horsepower.

There is a special Club Sport package that includes a roll cage, a battery disconnect switch and a six-point harness for the driver seat.