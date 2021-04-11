2021 Jaguar F-Pace - Now in Pictures

The new Jaguar F-Pace, which made its global debut in September 2020, is all set to be launched in India. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recently has officially begun accepting bookings for the latest iteration of this SUV, which boasts tweaked exterior styling, a refreshed cabin, and comes with connected technology. We take you through its specifications with the help of these images.

This updated SUV gets some visual updates including a new grille, new LED headlights revised with a new cluster pattern, and a redesigned front bumper with larger intakes.

The F-Pace now rides on a new set of alloy wheels. Once you move towards its rear, you'll notice it gets a different pattern of LED tail lamps, and even a new rear bumper.

On the inside, there's a newly designed dashboard with a bigger display for the infotainment system. It gets the brand's latest-generation Pivi Pro unit with several connected car features.

Then, there's a new steering with touch-sensitive buttons similar to the I-Pace and a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Conspicuously, there's a small shifter lever instead of a rotary dial.

JLR will be offering two dual-tone interior trim options - Mars Red and Siena Tan. And as seen in the pictures, the soft-touch panels, door pads, and upholstery will change accordingly.

We can expect the brand's Ingenium engines to be used, but notably, the F-Pace will be made available on both petrol as well as diesel powertrain. Its specifications are yet to be announced yet.

Another good news is that the R-Dynamic S trim is being offered in India for the first time. JLR will reveal more details soon as the car’s deliveries are scheduled to commence from May 2021.