CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Jaguar F-Pace - Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    571 Views
    2021 Jaguar F-Pace - Now in Pictures

    The new Jaguar F-Pace, which made its global debut in September 2020, is all set to be launched in India. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recently has officially begun accepting bookings for the latest iteration of this SUV, which boasts tweaked exterior styling, a refreshed cabin, and comes with connected technology. We take you through its specifications with the help of these images.

    Front View

    This updated SUV gets some visual updates including a new grille, new LED headlights revised with a new cluster pattern, and a redesigned front bumper with larger intakes.

    Car Roof

    The F-Pace now rides on a new set of alloy wheels. Once you move towards its rear, you'll notice it gets a different pattern of LED tail lamps, and even a new rear bumper.

    Front Row Seats

    On the inside, there's a newly designed dashboard with a bigger display for the infotainment system. It gets the brand's latest-generation Pivi Pro unit with several connected car features.

    Steering Wheel

    Then, there's a new steering with touch-sensitive buttons similar to the I-Pace and a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Conspicuously, there's a small shifter lever instead of a rotary dial.

    Dashboard

    JLR will be offering two dual-tone interior trim options - Mars Red and Siena Tan. And as seen in the pictures, the soft-touch panels, door pads, and upholstery will change accordingly.

    Dashboard

    We can expect the brand's Ingenium engines to be used, but notably, the F-Pace will be made available on both petrol as well as diesel powertrain. Its specifications are yet to be announced yet.

    Open Boot/Trunk

    Another good news is that the R-Dynamic S trim is being offered in India for the first time. JLR will reveal more details soon as the car’s deliveries are scheduled to commence from May 2021.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Jaguar F-Pace 2021 Image
    Jaguar F-Pace 2021
    ₹ 67.00 - 72.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Jaguar
    • F-Pace 2021
    • Jaguar F-Pace 2021
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lamborghini Huracan racing car achieves 400 units production milestone

    Related News

    2021 Jaguar F-Pace - What to expect

    2021 Jaguar F-Pace - What to expect

    4 days agoBy Ninad Ambre

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jaguar-cars
    • other brands
    Jaguar XE

    Jaguar XE

    ₹ 46.64 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jaguar-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Jaguar F-Pace - Now in Pictures