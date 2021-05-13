CarWale
    Range Rover Evoque line-up gets a dose of high performance with new 300bhp petrol engine option

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - Powered by a 300hp 2-litre Ingenium petrol engine. 

    - Gets a Black Pack with gloss black sliding panoramic roof and gloss black 20-inch alloys. 

    Land Rover UK has broadened the appeal of its entry-level crossover, the Range Rover Evoque with the addition of a powerful petrol engine. This new engine will be available in Europe and UK with a new variant called P300 HST. The sporty Evoque P300 HST features improved tech features with the latest Pivi infotainment and a purposeful new look. 

    The Evoque P300 HST takes inspiration from the larger Range Rover Sport HST and is available with Land Rover’s P300 Ingenium petrol engine. This 2-litre, four cylinder engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 all-wheel system. As for performance, the P300 HST has a claimed 0-100kmph time of 6.8 seconds. Design wise, the crossover features a stealthy high-performance look inspired by the Range Rover Sport HST. It is based on the Evoque R-Dynamic S and features subtle interior and exterior updates. 

    The biggest interior update comes in the form of the uprated Pivi Pro infotainment system which comes with a 10-inch deployable touchscreen, 10-inch lower touchscreen and 13-speaker 400W Meridian sound system. Land Rover has announced that the upgraded Range Rover Evoque is now available in the UK with prices starting from £32,115 (Rs 33.14 lakh) whereas the new Evoque P300 HST version is priced from £50,440 (Rs 52.06 lakh).    

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    ₹ 59.03 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
