    Maruti Suzuki extends free service and warranty period till 30 June, 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    311 Views
    - Maruti Suzuki lengthens service and warranty validity till 30 June, 2021 

    - The carmaker has stopped operations at both factories from 1 May to 16 May, 2021

    Maruti Suzuki has announced an extension of free service, warranty, and extended warranty for all its customers. This assistance will apply to all the free service and warranty that are due from 15 March to 31 May, 2021. The extension will be in force till 30 June, 2021. 

    The detailed services that are covered under the extension include primary warranty, extended warranty, periodic free, and PMS services. The carmaker has also further stretched the shutdown of its factories by one week and will resume operations from 17 May, 2021. To know more about it click here.

    In a bid to fight the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Maruti Suzuki has also joined hands with two oxygen-producing companies to further boost the manufacturing of oxygen PSA generator plants, details of which can be read here

    Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “With customer convenience at the core of initiatives, we have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till 30 June 2021. Earlier, these were expiring between 15 March and 31 May, 2021. Since customers in several states are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases.”

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
