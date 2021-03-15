CarWale
    India-bound 2022 Volvo XC60 revealed

    Jay Shah

    India-bound 2022 Volvo XC60 revealed

    - Introduces a new Digital Services package

    - Receives tweaked front grille and bumpers along with a new exterior shade

    Volvo has updated its best-selling SUV, the XC60 with a handful of new and useful features. The MY2022 will go into production globally by the end of May 2021. The Swedish carmaker also announced the launch of three models for the Indian market this year which include the XC Recharge, the updated XC60, and the S90. The XC40 Recharge was officially unveiled in the country a few days back, details of which can be read here

    The changes to the exterior design are subtle and limited to a revised front grille, tweaked front bumper, redesigned alloy wheels, and new exterior paint. Apart from these, the new XC60 will retain its unique styling cues like the T-shaped LED DRLs pointing towards the front grille, raked up rear quarter glass, LED headlamps and taillamps, and a panoramic sunroof.

    It is the cabin where the XC60 has undergone a major revamp. It now benefits from a new Android-powered touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google apps and services. Volvo will equip all its cars with the ‘Digital Services’ package that will unlock a host of services such as hands-free help with Google Assistant and navigation through Google Maps. On the safety front, the updated XC60 now features the brand’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as automatic braking and collision avoidance, Pilot Assist function, and detection of other road users. The material used for the upholstery is the ‘City Weave’ textile that is now leather-free without compromising on the luxury quotient. 

    The engine under the bonnet sees no change and continues with the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. However, it is unclear as to the variant and trim which will be brought to the Indian shores. The XC60 made for 29 per cent of Volvo’s total car sales in 2020 alone with almost 2,00,000 units retailed worldwide. To know more about the brand’s India strategy and launches for 2021, click here

    Volvo XC60
    ₹ 59.91 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
