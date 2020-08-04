India car sales analysed: July 2020

The month of July has brought in a ray of hope for car manufacturers in India. As compared to June, there has been a substantial improvement in sales in July. Interestingly, certain car manufacturers have witnessed higher sales in July 2020 as compared to July 2019; these include - Maruti Suzuki (1.3 per cent), Tata Motors (43.2 per cent), Renault (75.5 per cent) and MG (39.6 per cent).

Maruti Suzuki continues to lead car sales in India with a cumulative sales of 97,768 units in July 2020. Some of the popular sellers from Maruti Suzuki in July are – Alto (13,654 units), Wagon R (13,515 units), Baleno (11,575 units) and Swift (10,173 units). Other models that have performed well for the company are – Dzire (9,046 units), Ertiga (8,504 units), Eeco (8,501 units) and the Vitara Brezza (7,807 units).

Hyundai takes the second position with cumulative sales of 38,200 units in July 2020. The Hyundai Creta is the most popular selling model for the company in India with 11,549 unit sales. The other modest sellers from Hyundai are – Grand i10 (8,368 units), Venue (6,734 units) and Elite i20 (6,344 units). Overall, Hyundai sales have dropped by 2 per cent in July as compared to the same period in 2019 with cumulative sales of 39,010 units.

Tata Motors takes the third place with cumulative sales of 15,012 units in July. The Tiago hatchback is a key contributor to overall sales with 5,337 unit sales. The Nexon compact SUV is the second bestseller for the company with 4,327 unit sales, followed by the Altroz premium hatchback with 3,636 unit sales.

Mahindra, the popular utility car manufacturer in India sold 10,904 units in India. The Bolero continues to be the bestseller for the company with 4,360 units, followed by the Scorpio with 3,135 unit sales and XUV300 with 2,519 unit sales. Kia sold 8,502 units in India last month, of these, 8,270 units is contributed from the Seltos alone. Renault has witnessed cumulative sales of 6,422 units. The Triber and the Kwid have been the popular sellers for the company with 3,076 units and 3,007 units, respectively.

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has sold 5,386 units in India in July with major contribution from the Innova Crysta (2,927 units) and the Glanza (1,323 units). Honda witnesses almost similar cumulative sales of 5,383 units in July with 2,587 units from the Amaze compact sedan.

Ford has sold 3,937 units in India last month of which 2,438 units are from the EcoSport compact SUV.In the same period MG sold 2,105 units in India of which 2,023 units are of the Hector SUV. Volkswagen has cumulatively sold 1,887 units in India with 1,146 units from the Polo hatchback.

Apart from the above mentioned car manufacturers, Skoda has sold 922 units in India, while Nissan has a cumulative sales of 782 units. FCA has sold 400 cumulative units in India in July 2020.

Backed by steady growth and upcoming festive season in India, car manufacturers are likely to see a significant growth in sales in the months to come. Moreover, easy finance schemes from financers and manufacturers will further improve consumer sentiments.