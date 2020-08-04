Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV concept interior details revealed

- The sub-four metre SUV will get black and red theme with stitched fabric seats

- The dashboard features honeycomb design pattern

Back in July, Nissan revealed the Magnite sub-four metre SUV concept. This time around, Nissan has revealed the interior of the upcoming compact SUV highlighting the dashboard and the cabin space. Based on what can be seen, the upcoming vehicle will get a black and red theme with stitched fabric seats. The dual tone dashboard gets a honeycomb design pattern along with a large floating infotainment screen in the centre. The compact SUV gets four hexagonal air vents with chrome inserts on the upper side of the dashboard.

Underneath the infotainment screen, the vehicle gets three rotary knobs for AC and fan speed controls. Moreover, the vehicle will get a start/stop button on the console near the automatic drive selector. The Magnite compact SUV will get a three spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with controls. The vehicle will further feature a digital instrument cluster with sporty illumination along with, one touch access for all-four windows on the driver side door. Based on what can be seen, the front seats will get fixed headrests and will offer lumbar support, while the rear will get adjustable headrest and equally premium well-bolstered seats. The vehicle will feature armrest in the front as well as the rear. The rear seat is expected to offer good thigh support for the occupants. Overall, the vehicle is expected to offer good headroom and legroom for occupants in the front as well as the rear seat.

The Magnite compact SUV is a part of the Nissan NEXT plan in which the carmaker will introduce 12 new cars globally in the next 18 months. The company claims that the vehicle is specifically designed for emerging markets. On the outside, the Nissan Magnite concept sub-four metre SUV features a large grille with a chrome surround and red highlight, LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs mounted on the front bumper, faux skid plates with silver inserts, chunky wheel arches, alloy wheels, dual-tone rear bumper, LED tail lights, integrated spoiler, silver roof rails, chrome door handles and blacked-out elements including the roof, B-pillar and ORVMs. To learn more about exterior highlights, click here. The Nissan Magnite compact SUV will be introduced in India in the FY2020.