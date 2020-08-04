Discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on Hyundai Grand i10, Santro and Aura in August

A few Hyundai India dealers are offering huge discounts across the product range in August 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Grand i10 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Era variant of the Santro is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Magna, Sportz and Asta variants of the hatchback are available with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 each.

Discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Aura is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Sportz and Asta variants of the Hyundai Elite i20 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. Discounts on the Elantra are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. There are no offers on the Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson and Kona EV.