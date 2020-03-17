Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Creta launched: What else can you buy?

March 17, 2020, 05:16 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Hyundai Creta launched: What else can you buy?

After showcasing it at the 2020 Auto Expo, Hyundai has finally launched the new-gen Creta in the Indian market. The new Creta will be aiming to gain back its segment-leader position which was lost to the Kia Seltos recently. Available across 14 trims with three engines and gearbox option, the Creta’s prices start at Rs 9.99 lakhs and go up to Rs 17.20 lakhs. Let us take a look at all the alternatives one can consider for the same price as the new Hyundai Creta.

For the price of entry-level Creta – both petrol and diesel – there are many options from the B+ hatchback and sub-four metre sedan segments. Prominent names here are the newly launched Tata Altroz XZ, Honda Amaze – which also offers diesel CVT option in VX at this price, and the Toyota Glanza V CVT. And for little less, the top-spec Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Honda Jazz also offer a lot of bangs for its bucks. The top-spec Maruti Suzuki Dzire or the Hyundai Aura also make a viable buying choice in this price range.

The S trim of the Creta ranges between Rs 11.72 – 12.77 lakhs. One can take a look at alternatives like Ford EcoSport Titanium+, Tata Nexon XZ Plus/XZA, Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O), and for a little less, the updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza from the sub-four metre SUV segment. The Creta’s younger sibling and the ICOTY winner, the Venue can also be had for the price of S trim. Moreover, Nexa’s offering here is the S-Cross Alpha 1.3. But if one is in the market for a rugged SUV with high ground clearance, there’s the option of Renault Duster for the same price point. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also offers seating for seven.

Moving on the SX trim, which can be had between Rs 13.46 and 16.16 lakhs, the Creta offers a varied option in this range. You have petrol DCT option powertrain along with automatic for diesel in this price point. For this price, there are a variety of cars available ranging from C-segment sedans, MPVs and other capable SUVs. Firstly, there’s the Honda City and Hyundai Verna – both of which are due for an update. Otherwise, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a solid alternative as well. Moreover, the fully-specced Mahindra Marazzo makes for an excellent people-mover for the price of the new Creta.

Other SUVs one can look at in this price range includes the Renault Captur or the Nissan Kicks. Meanwhile, the Harrier comes as another alternative and one can also get the Tata with a diesel-automatic combination. Although the Kia Seltos is a sister car to the new Creta, it’s also the direct rival and can be had for almost identical pricing variant-to-variant. Another SUV aiming to take down the Creta in this price range is the MG Hector with its large size and tech-laden cabin.

Lastly, the SX (O) trim of the Creta retails at around Rs 17.20 lakhs. In this price range, the D-segment sedan like the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra or the Honda Civic could get you a comfortable style-statement if SUVs are not your choice. Both these sedans could be had in entry-level trims though, however, they come well-equipped right off the bat. And if a capable SUV is the order of the day, there are alternatives in the form of the Jeep Compass, Tata Hexa or for a lot less, the Mahindra Scorpio too. Meanwhile, for the tree-huggers amongst us, we also have new alternatives with an electric powertrain in the form of the Tata Nexon EV or for Rs 3.5 lakhs more than the price of the tops-spec Creta you can also have the MG ZS EV.

