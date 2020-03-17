Lamborghini and Ferrari stop production; close factories due to Coronavirus

- Coronavirus accounts for 396 deaths in a single day in Italy

- Lamborghini and Ferrari factories to remain shut till 25 March and 27 March respectively

The Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 took its tolls on the automotive industry beginning earlier this month, as the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled while the New York International Auto Show was postponed. The virus also affected local manufacturing, as MG Motor India reported a hit in the sales numbers for February.

Now, Italian marquees including Lamborghini and Ferrari have announced closure of their respective factories due to the pandemic. Both the brands have stopped production of vehicles and closed the factory up to 25 March and 27 March respectively. Italy has been severely affected due to the Coronavirus, as the region reported 396 deaths on 16 March alone.

A few reports suggested that both, Ferrari as well as Lamborghini were also facing component supply issues although there was no official confirmation of the same. As each unit from both the brands are tailor-made based on the requirements of the customer, both the brands might have to push the waiting period for most of its range models.