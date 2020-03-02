MG Motor India reveals sales numbers for February; Corona Virus impacts growth

- 1218 units of the MG Hector were sold in February

- The company retailed 158 units of the ZS EV

MG Motor India hs revealed its sales numbers for February 2020. The company accounted a total retail sale of 1376 units, including 1218 units of the Hector and 158 units of ZS EV. The latter has received 3,000 bookings till date.

The sales of MG in India have been affected due to the Corona Virus, which has impacted the supply chains, disrupting the production. The effect of the virus has resulted in the sales of the Hector being reduced to just 1376 units, less than half of the average of 3000 units that the company has been selling since the past few months. The situation is expected to remain the same in March as well.

Commenting on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The MG ZS EV has received a stupendous response in its debut month, with over 150 units delivered to our customers already. Our customers are delighted with our holistic EV approach, which includes the installation of a home or office charger even before they receive their vehicle. We will continue to focus on furthering the cause of EVs month-on-month and delivering superlative customer delight to our customers. Meanwhile, the unforeseen corona virus outbreak has severely affected our European and Chinese supply chains, disrupting our production and impacting our sales in February and will continue through March. We are working towards stabilizing the situation and are hopeful that reasonable normalcy will be restored by the end of March.”