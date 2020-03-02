Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India reveals sales numbers for February; Corona Virus impacts growth

MG Motor India reveals sales numbers for February; Corona Virus impacts growth

March 02, 2020, 12:31 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
19447 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Motor India reveals sales numbers for February; Corona Virus impacts growth

- 1218 units of the MG Hector were sold in February

- The company retailed 158 units of the ZS EV

MG Motor India hs revealed its sales numbers for February 2020. The company accounted a total retail sale of 1376 units, including 1218 units of the Hector and 158 units of ZS EV. The latter has received 3,000 bookings till date.

The sales of MG in India have been affected due to the Corona Virus, which has impacted the supply chains, disrupting the production. The effect of the virus has resulted in the sales of the Hector being reduced to just 1376 units, less than half of the average of 3000 units that the company has been selling since the past few months. The situation is expected to remain the same in March as well. 

Commenting on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The MG ZS EV has received a stupendous response in its debut month, with over 150 units delivered to our customers already. Our customers are delighted with our holistic EV approach, which includes the installation of a home or office charger even before they receive their vehicle. We will continue to focus on furthering the cause of EVs month-on-month and delivering superlative customer delight to our customers. Meanwhile, the unforeseen corona virus outbreak has severely affected our European and Chinese supply chains, disrupting our production and impacting our sales in February and will continue through March. We are working towards stabilizing the situation and are hopeful that reasonable normalcy will be restored by the end of March.”

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.96 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
140578 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

345 Likes
174067 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in