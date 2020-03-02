Please Tell Us Your City

Next-gen Hyundai Creta feature highlights and colour options leaked

March 02, 2020, 02:01 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
11768 Views
Next-gen Hyundai Creta feature highlights and colour options leaked

- New-gen Hyundai Creta to be available in eight colours 

- The model will be launched on 17 March

New details of the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Creta have been leaked on the web ahead of its launch in India on 17 March. The new leaked image reveals the feature highlights and colour options of the new Creta. The variant wise features of the model have already been leaked, details of which are available here.

As seen in the leaked image, the upcoming generation of the Hyundai Creta will be offered in eight colours including Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Galaxy Blue, and Red Mulberry. Colour options available exclusively with the turbo-petrol variant include the dual-tone variants of Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof as well as the Deep Forest paintjob.

Hyundai New Creta Exterior

Exterior highlights of the next-gen Hyundai Creta include panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, twin tip exhausts, welcome function with puddle lamps and auto folding ORVMs, integrated spoiler and rear disc brakes. Powertrain options on the model will include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Inside, the new-gen Hyundai Creta will come equipped with an air purifier, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, remote engine start for manual transmission variants, paddle shifters, drive modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport), traction control modes (Snow, Sand and Mud), rear window sunshades, two-step rear seat reclining function, cooled glovebox, flat-bottom steering wheel, front and rear USB charger, BlueLink connectivity with Smartwatch app, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, blue ambient lighting, eight-speaker Bose sourced music system, rear seat headrest cushion, electric parking brake with auto hold function and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

