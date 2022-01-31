MG ZS EV claims 27 per cent market share in the EV segment in India

- Holds 27 per cent market share in the EV segment

- Registers 145 per cent growth in sales in 2021

Rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns have boosted electric vehicle sales in the country. MG Motor is one of the few automakers to offer an electric vehicle option in the country. MG Motor India has registered 145 per cent growth in sales with 2,798-unit sales in 2021 as compared to the cumulative ZS EV sales in the year 2020. Moreover, the company claims that the MG emerges as the second-largest EV manufacturer in the country and holds a market share of 27 per cent.

The MG ZS EV celebrates its second anniversary with close to 4,000 EV customers in India. The company further claims that the vehicle witnesses an average of 700 bookings per month. Mechanically, the ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery which generates 139bhp and 350Nm of torque, enabling the vehicle to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. It is believed that the ZS EV has a driving range of 419kms on a full charge. Moreover, the vehicle and battery-pack ground clearances have been increased to 177mm and 205mm, respectively.

The current model is available in two variant options – Excite and Exclusive. Recently, the ZS EV facelift was spied testing in the country. To learn more about it, click here.