MG Motor India retails 4,306 units in January 2022

MG Motor India has reported a sale of 4,306 units in January 2022. While the sales grew by 69 per cent over December 2021, the carmaker logged growth of 20 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Last month also marked two years of the ZS EV in India. In this period, MG has delivered over 4,000 units of the electric SUV. Besides this, MG has also commenced work on the ZS EV facelift. The refreshed iteration of the electric vehicle is likely to get a new touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and enhanced features from the recently launched Astor. To know more about the MG ZS EV facelift, click here.

While the model-wise sales remain unavailable, the automaker states that Hector and Gloster continue to exhibit good sales trends in their respective segments. The most recent addition to MG’s India line-up is the Astor mid-size SUV. The Astor goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun and is offered with two petrol powertrains. We have driven the MG Astor and you can read our first-drive review here.