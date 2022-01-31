New MG ZS EV facelift interior spied ahead of launch

- 2022 MG ZS EV gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system

- The model also benefits from a fully-digital instrument console

MG continues testing the ZS EV facelift ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this year. New spy images shared on the web reveal another test mule, and we also get a peek at the interiors of the model.

As seen in the spy images, the MG ZS EV facelift gets features from the Astor, which is the ICE-powered version of the electric model. A few notable changes include a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and contrast red stitching for the steering wheel. A few other notable features include a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, circular air vents on either side, a rotary dial for the transmission, and a black interior theme with silver inserts.

In terms of exterior design, the facelifted MG ZS EV is likely to feature redesigned front and rear bumpers, a set of tweaked LED headlamps, and new alloy wheels. The model could receive a revised powertrain, details of which are available here. Currently, the ZS EV is propelled by a 44.5kWh battery that produces 141bhp and 353Nm of torque.

