    Lotus teases all-electric sportscar for 2026

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -        Codenamed Type 135

    -         Will be the fourth offering from reborn Lotus

    Lotus is on a path of transformation and the Emira was the last internal combustion engine from their stable. The British marque, currently owned by Geely, is working on new-age products starting with their first-ever SUV (codenamed Type 132). Now, Lotus has teased an all-new sports car that will arrive sometime in 2026 which goes by the codename Type 135.

    Between the 132 and 135, there will be two more new products from Lotus. For one, there’ll be a four-door coupe (Type 133) along with a compact crossover (Type 134) that will be revealed within the span of the next four years. Moreover, there will also be an Alpine version of the Type 135 when it arrives and will be developed with the help of a battery cell company called Britishvolt.

    The silhouette of the unnamed sports car in the teaser does hark back to the original Lotus like the Espirit. It might be a 2+2 but nothing is confirmed yet since the platform is bespoke and can be tweaked in the next four years of development. We could expect a power output ranging between 400-700bhp depending on the version since there might be two battery packs. A claimed range of 500 kilometres should be expected from the 66kWh and 99kWh battery packs Lotus has at their disposal. 

    Many more speculations will surely surface in the coming years in a run-up to the global premiere of Lotus’ next full-fledged sports car.

