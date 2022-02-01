Mahindra XUV300 electric variant spotted testing

- The electric XUV300 is a part of the brand’s plans to launch nine new models by 2026

- A concept of the model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Back in 2020, Mahindra showcased the eXUV300 at the Auto Expo held in Delhi. The showcased model, which will essentially be a fully-electric version of the ICE-powered XUV300, could offer a range of 300kms in a single charge.

As seen in the spy images here, the Mahindra XUV300 electric variant test mule is completely wrapped in camouflage. A closer look reveals a flap on the front left fender that could feature a charging port on the other side. A few other notable elements include steel wheels, sweptback headlamps, split tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a boot-mounted number plate recess. The Mahindra XUV300 electric is a part of the brand’s plans to launch nine new models in India by 2026, details of which are available here.

In terms of design, the eXUV300 showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 featured redesigned front and rear bumpers, an Aero grille and new alloy wheels. The eXUV300 will source a battery developed by Mahindra Electric in association with LG Chem. The Lithium-Ion battery pack could return a range of 300kms in a single charge. Apart from the XUV300 electric, the company is also working on an all-electric iteration of the KUV100, and you can read all about it here.

