    Mahindra plans to introduce two electric and four hybrid models in next five years

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Two all-new electric vehicles codenamed Born EV1 and Born EV2 to be introduced by 2025-26

    - Four new hybrid models to be introduced – XUV300, XUV700, W620, and the V201 

    Mahindra recently announced its plans to launch nine new models in India by 2026. Of these two will be based on the Born EV platform, a dedicated architecture for electric cars for future e-SUVs. Although technical details are not known presently, it is believed that both the upcoming fully-electric models, codenamed Born EV1 and Born EV 2 will be built from scratch and will not be based on any of the existing models. Expected to be introduced sometime by 2025-26, both the models are expected to utilise the Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture (MESMA) range of battery packs that were last seen at the 2020 Auto Expo. 

    Mahindra plans to invest a total of Rs 17,000 crore in the next three years, of which Rs 3,000 crore would be allocated for electric vehicle development. Ahead of introducing both the electric models, the company will introduce hybrid versions of the new XUV300, XUV700, W620 (likely to be the XUV900), and the V201 (could be the new XUV500). 

    Mahindra had recently announced its plans to setup the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in West Midlands. The upcoming models are expected to receive inputs from this new facility. More technical details on the Mahindra electric and hybrid plans will be known at a later date.

    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 7.96 Lakh onwards
    Mercedes-AMG C63 estate spotted on test

