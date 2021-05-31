CarWale
    BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition to be launched in India soon

    Jay Shah

    BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition to be launched in India soon

    - Will be available in limited numbers

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    BMW India has teased on its social media platform a special version of the X7 SUV for the Indian market. To be called the X7 Dark Shadow Edition, the flagship SUV offering will get a new exterior paint shade complemented by gloss black inserts and a handful of feature additions on the inside. Originally unveiled almost a year back for the international markets, this baleful beauty has finally made it to the Indian shores.

    The exterior highlight of this limited edition is the metallic Frozen Arctic Grey colour scheme. This exclusive paint further enhances the appeal of the X7 with a black chrome finish around the window frame, B and C-pillars, and on the ORVM base. The contrast therapy continues on the front kidney grille, air inlets, and the exhaust tailpipes at the rear. The Dark Shadow will ride on a massive set of 22-inch M light V-spoke alloy wheels with a Jet-black matte finish. 

    It will continue to be offered with a seating layout of either six or seven seats. The interior will be draped in a combination of night Blue/Black leather upholstery. The upper portion of the instrument cluster along with the door pads gets the Night Blue Nappa leather while the lower section and the back of the front backrest are wrapped in black merino leather. 

    When unveiled in July 2020, the production of the X7 Dark Shadow Edition was limited to just 500 units. It has been almost a year since then and we are unsure of how many of it will be brought for the Indian roads. The India-spec model is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 3.0-litre oil burner puts out 261bhp and 620Nm of torque while the 3.0-litre petrol engine is tuned to produce 335bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. Both the motors are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. However, sitting at the apex is a potent 3.0-litre diesel M50d guise dishing out 394bhp and 760Nm of torque. The current price range of the BMW X7 in India is between Rs 95.90 lakh to Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom). 

    BMW X7 Image
    BMW X7
    ₹ 95.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
