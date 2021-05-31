CarWale
    Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe spied undisguised ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    512 Views
    - The Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe features changes to the exterior design

    - The model is expected to be offered with the same powertrains as its SUV sibling 

    Skoda unveiled the Enyaq iV all-electric SUV back in September last year. The company has been working on the GT variant of the model, which has now been caught undisguised in a new spy image.

    The first look at the Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe instantly reminds us of the Vision iV concept that was showcased by the brand in 2019. Compared to the standard SUV, the Enyaq iV Coupe features a sloping roofline, revised tail lights, and a new set of alloy wheels.

    We expect a majority of the features and specifications of the Skoda Enyaq iV to be carried over to its coupe sibling. This could also result in the model being offered with the same set of powertrains, including a 55kWh battery pack, a 62kWh battery pack, and an 82kWh battery pack. With the sighting of an uncamouflaged test mule, we can expect the 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe to debut by the end of the current calendar year. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

