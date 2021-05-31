BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs 2.02 crore

- The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is limited to 500 units across the world

- The model features visual enhancements to the exterior and interior

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom). The model, which was unveiled globally last year, is limited to just 500 units across the world.

Exterior highlights of the new BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition include a metallic Frozen Arctic Grey paintjob, complemented by a black chrome finish on various elements such as the grille, air intakes, exhaust surrounds, ORVMs, window frames, as well as the B-pillars and C-pillars. The wheels too are 22-inch M-light V-spoke units that receive a Jet-black matte colour. Also on offer is the M-Sport package with the M-Sports exhaust system.

Changes to the interior of the 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be limited to a dual-tone upholstery of Night Blue and Black. The former is reflected on the door pads and the top portion of the instrument console, while the latter is featured on the lower end of the dashboard and the rear of the front backrest. A few notable features offered on the model as standard include a panoramic sunroof, HUD, rear entertainment professional, five-zone climate control, massage function for the front seats, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system.

Propelling the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine in the M50d guise. This motor is capable of producing 394bhp and 760Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.4 seconds.