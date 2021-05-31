CarWale
    BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs 2.02 crore

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,779 Views
    BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs 2.02 crore

    - The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is limited to 500 units across the world

    - The model features visual enhancements to the exterior and interior

    The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom). The model, which was unveiled globally last year, is limited to just 500 units across the world.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the new BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition include a metallic Frozen Arctic Grey paintjob, complemented by a black chrome finish on various elements such as the grille, air intakes, exhaust surrounds, ORVMs, window frames, as well as the B-pillars and C-pillars. The wheels too are 22-inch M-light V-spoke units that receive a Jet-black matte colour. Also on offer is the M-Sport package with the M-Sports exhaust system.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Changes to the interior of the 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be limited to a dual-tone upholstery of Night Blue and Black. The former is reflected on the door pads and the top portion of the instrument console, while the latter is featured on the lower end of the dashboard and the rear of the front backrest. A few notable features offered on the model as standard include a panoramic sunroof, HUD, rear entertainment professional, five-zone climate control, massage function for the front seats, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system.

    Dashboard

    Propelling the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine in the M50d guise. This motor is capable of producing 394bhp and 760Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.4 seconds.

    BMW X7
    BMW X7
    ₹ 95.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
